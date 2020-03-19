JAZZIZ Track by Track Podcast: Raul Midon Reflects on his New Album ‘The Mirror’

Guitarist and vocalist Raul Midón’s new album, The Mirror, features original music and two spoken word pieces. (Photo: Samuel Prather)
Raul Midón, the endlessly talented vocalist, guitarist and songwriter, walks us through his new album, The Mirror, track by track. The Mirror was released on March 13 on Mack Avenue Records. For more info, visit mackavenue.com or raulmidon.com.
