JAZZIZ Spring 2020 Issue: The Playlist

(PUBLISHER’s NOTE: We’ve recently been alerted that Winter 2020 JAZZIZ CDs were erroneously inserted into a large number of the new Spring 2020 CD packages inside subscriber copies. Because we have no way of accurately knowing which subscribers got the wrong discs, we’re sending out new CDs to all of our subscribers to ensure that everyone has the correct discs. Please accept my apologies for the confusion that took place at the CD plant and hope you continue to enjoy JAZZIZ as much as we do creating it for you. Thanks for your patronage, patience; and again, sorry for the glitch. Warm regards, Michael Fagien, Founder and Publisher)
Our Spring 2020 Issue, available now, is packed with content that will awaken your senses and warm your soul. At the center of the festivities is a celebration of Charlie Parker, whose 100th anniversary will take place this August. Our issue features three stores on Bird and his lasting impact on jazz, including a look back at his amazing career, interviews with today’s top saxophonists and a detailed analysis of Parker’s 10 most important albums. So it was an obvious choice to kick off our Spring 2020 Jazz On Disc sampler with a track from Bird at 100, a new album from Smoke Sessions Records featuring modern-day alto masters Gary Bartz, Vincent Herring and Bobby Watson. What follows is a sampling of the best jazz of the season, featuring new works by Christian McBride, Aaron Diehl, Bria Skonberg, Aubrey Logan, Kurt Elling, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and many more! Stream it via the Spotify player below or on your favorite streaming service in the links provided.
DISC ONE
Folklore
Vincent Herring, Bobby Watson, Gary Bartz
Bird at 100
Soldiers (I Have a Dream)
Christian McBride
The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons
Endangered Species
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis, Wayne Shorter
Endangered Species
A Certain Continuum
Kurt Elling, Danilo Perez
A Certain Continuum
Chill
Michael Wolff
Bounce
I Love the Afternoon
Raul Midon
I Love the Afternoon
Radiation
Theon Cross
Fyah
So Is the Day
Bria Skonberg
Nothing Never Happens
For Big G
Emmet Cohen, Bryan Carter, George Coleman, Russell Hall
Masters Legacy Series, Vol. 4: George Coleman
The Unknown
Rosie Turton
Rosie’s 5ive
Afronaut (feat. XANA)
SEED Ensemble, XANA
Driftglass
Amenawon
Antibalas
Fu Chronicles
DISC TWO
Lost Kingdoms
Nubya Garcia
Nubya’s 5ive
For Ma
Warren Wolf
Reincarnation
Stepping Stone
Rez Abbasi, Isabelle Olivier
Oasis
Magnanimous Disguise
Aaron Diehl
The Vagabond
A Lot of Livin’ to Do
Benny Benack III
A Lot of Livin’ to Do
High Place
Aubrey Logan
Where the Sunshine Is Expensive
Variations
Eugene Grey
Straight Ahead and Beyond
Under the Skin
Sarah Tandy
Infection in the Sentence
Mighty Love
Morris Paul
Love in the Moments
The Legacy of Judas
Nandan Gautam, Rainer Brüninghaus, Tony Das, Chad Wackerman
The Divine Flaw
Third Prayer
George Burton
Reciprocity