JAZZIZ Spring 2020 Issue: The Playlist

(PUBLISHER’s NOTE: We’ve recently been alerted that Winter 2020 JAZZIZ CDs were erroneously inserted into a large number of the new Spring 2020 CD packages inside subscriber copies. Because we have no way of accurately knowing which subscribers got the wrong discs, we’re sending out new CDs to all of our subscribers to ensure that everyone has the correct discs. Please accept my apologies for the confusion that took place at the CD plant and hope you continue to enjoy JAZZIZ as much as we do creating it for you. Thanks for your patronage, patience; and again, sorry for the glitch. Warm regards, Michael Fagien, Founder and Publisher)

Our Spring 2020 Issue, available now, is packed with content that will awaken your senses and warm your soul. At the center of the festivities is a celebration of Charlie Parker, whose 100th anniversary will take place this August. Our issue features three stores on Bird and his lasting impact on jazz, including a look back at his amazing career, interviews with today’s top saxophonists and a detailed analysis of Parker’s 10 most important albums. So it was an obvious choice to kick off our Spring 2020 Jazz On Disc sampler with a track from Bird at 100, a new album from Smoke Sessions Records featuring modern-day alto masters Gary Bartz, Vincent Herring and Bobby Watson. What follows is a sampling of the best jazz of the season, featuring new works by Christian McBride, Aaron Diehl, Bria Skonberg, Aubrey Logan, Kurt Elling, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and many more! Stream it via the Spotify player below or on your favorite streaming service in the links provided.

