JAZZIZ Sound Bites: Meze Audio

In JAZZIZ Sound Bites, we talk with innovators in the fields of audio and video technology about the products, trends and new ideas that are shaping the way people listen to music. Our first episode shines the spotlight on Meze Audio, a pioneering hi-fi company out of Baia Mare, in northwest Romania. Joining us for the program are Antonio Meze, lead designer and founder of Meze Audio, and Mircea Fanatan, Meze Audio’s managing director. In a panel moderated by JAZZIZ Audio-Video Editor Ian White, they discuss the history of the company, its core design principles and the future of the hi-fi audio industry. They also walk us through Meze’s flagship headphone models: the 99 Classics, the RAI Solos and the Emperyean model. For more info, visit mezeaudio.com.