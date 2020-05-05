JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien Remembers Onaje Allen Gumbs

Keyboardist Onaje Allan Gumbs passed away on April 6, 2020, at age 70. JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien offers this remembrance. Though not a household name, Onaje Allan Gumbs was well-known in musician and aficionado circles, as he's worked with a who’s who of jazz legends (Kenny Burrell, Jimmy Owens, Frank Foster, Woody Shaw, Betty Carter,…
