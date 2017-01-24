Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

screen-shot-2016-12-01-at-5-52-47-pm
screen-shot-2016-11-07-at-12-53-09-pm
screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-8-24-29-pm
screen-shot-2016-09-12-at-3-22-04-pm-1

1100x200_akiyoshiartseducation

Matt Micucci News January 24, 2017

JAZZIZ presents: One Nite Stand featuring SuperBand, January 27

OneNiteStand

jarrett_300x300_jazziz

JAZZIZ Magazine’s One Nite Stand series of monthly intimate live jazz performances will return to Florida’s Boca Raton Resort & Club on January 27. On this date, five top jazz players will share the stage at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

 

This “SuperBand” features trumpeter Randy Becker, guitarist Mike Stern, Santana’s drummer Dennis Chambers, saxophonist from the Miles Davis Fusion Band Bill Evans and bassist Tom Kennedy. Though they have been performing together in various different formations for over thirty years, they have not appeared together since touring Japan in 2014.

For tickets, CLICK HERE. Limited Engagement, exclusive for JAZZIZ Guests. Promocode: JAZZIZSuperBandFan

OneNiteStand2

#Bill Evans #Dennis Chambers #Mike Stern #One Nite Stand #Randy Becker #SuperBand #Tom Kennedy

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

300x300-Mondavi-Center-Jazziz-1

Current Spotlights

pjf1
fatswaller
coleporter
jazzchristmas
thesoundofjazz2
irvingberlin2

300x300-Mondavi-Center-Jazziz-1

New Releases Record Bin

Gambi_BlueMonday
Ameen_DaysInTheNight
Montgomery_Beginning
Eubanks_MoreEar
Cain_Sola
Coss_RestlessIDealism

300x300_akiyoshiartseducation

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×