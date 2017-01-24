JAZZIZ presents: One Nite Stand featuring SuperBand, January 27

JAZZIZ Magazine’s One Nite Stand series of monthly intimate live jazz performances will return to Florida’s Boca Raton Resort & Club on January 27. On this date, five top jazz players will share the stage at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

This “SuperBand” features trumpeter Randy Becker, guitarist Mike Stern, Santana’s drummer Dennis Chambers, saxophonist from the Miles Davis Fusion Band Bill Evans and bassist Tom Kennedy. Though they have been performing together in various different formations for over thirty years, they have not appeared together since touring Japan in 2014.

For tickets, CLICK HERE. Limited Engagement, exclusive for JAZZIZ Guests. Promocode: JAZZIZSuperBandFan