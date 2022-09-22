JAZZIZ Podcast #3: Quinn Johnson

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Our guest for this latest episode of The JAZZIZ Podcast is acclaimed pianist/composer Quinn Johnson. Throughout his career, Johnson has played and collaborated with some of the all-time greats, including as the music director of Steve Tyrell for many years. He has lived in different countries and continents, and the wealth of influences offered in his music testify to his rich life experience, including on his own albums as a leader. Among them, Trio Con Clave from 2016, a fusion of Latin rhythms and jazz, and Pastimes (from times past) from 2021, which found him revisiting his own compositions from the past couple of decades, performed with a diverse group of old friends.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Quinn Johnson via the player below. His latest album, Pastimes (from times past) is available now. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our JAZZIZ Vinyl Club.

