JAZZIZ Podcast #2: Espen Eriksen

Our guest for this week's JAZZIZ Podcast is Norwegian pianist/composer Espen Eriksen, known for his work with his acclaimed Espen Eriksen Trio with Lars Tormod Jenset on double bass and Andreas Bye on drums.

Our guest for this week’s JAZZIZ Podcast is Norwegian pianist/composer Espen Eriksen, known for his work with his acclaimed Espen Eriksen Trio with Lars Tormod Jenset on double bass and Andreas Bye on drums. The group has been going strong since 2007, having released a number of praiseworthy albums on Rune Grammofon, one of which was a collaboration with Andy Sheppard. The group renews its collaboration with both the label and the British saxophonist on its recently released first ever live album, In the Mountains, released earlier this year. The new album is just one of the topics covered in this latest JAZZIZ Podcast conversation.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with pianist/composer Espen Eriksen via the player below. In the Mountains by the Espen Eriksen Trio and Andy Sheppard was released earlier this year via Rune Grammofon and is available now. You can order it HERE. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our JAZZIZ Vinyl Club.

