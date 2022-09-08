JAZZIZ Podcast #1: Connie Han

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Connie Han inaugurates her own brand new series of podcast conversations. The New York Times has described the pianist/composer as “the rare musician with fearsome technical chops and a breadth of historical knowledge.” Her new work, Secrets of Inanna certainly reflects the verity of this statement. Due to be released on September 23 via Mack Avenue, its compositions are inspired by the Sumerian mythology of ancient Mesopotamia. Specifically, the legend of Inanna, the goddess of love, sensuality, beauty, fertility, procreation and, also, war.

The music of Secrets of Inanna was conceived and written in partnership with Han’s longtime producer and drummer, Bill Wysaske, and features bass great John Patitucci and veteran tenor saxophonist Rich Perry, with contributions by Katisse Buckingham on alto flute and piccolo. The new album serves as a starting point for a stimulating conversation about music, history, philosophy, fashion and much more.

Listen to our podcast conversation with Connie Han via the player below. Secrets of Inanna will be released on September 23 via Mack Avenue Records.