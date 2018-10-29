JAZZIZ On the Scene: Highlights from the 2018 Jazz Foundation of America Loft Party

Since 1989, the Jazz Foundation of America has provided emergency support and work opportunities for musicians undergoing financial distress, be it from old age, illness or natural disaster. In 2017 alone, the JFA helped with more than 3,000 emergency cases nationwide and raised over $3 million for programs like medical care and housing assistance for homeless and elderly musicians. The foundation also provided indispensable aid to the musicians of Puerto Rico, many of whom lost their livelihoods to the damages caused by Hurricane Maria.

One of the many ways the Jazz Foundation of America raises awareness for its cause is through its annual Loft Party in New York City, which this year took place on October 13. Billed “A Night for the Soul,” this year’s loft party shined a spotlight on prominent blues, jazz, soul and rock ‘n’ roll artists, and attracted a host of celebrity jazz fans ranging from actor Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos to film star and activist Rosie Perez. Pop-jazz sensation Macy Gray was a featured performer, and so too were harmonica legend Charlie Sayles and vocalist Lisa Fischer, best known for her role in the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom. Jazz veterans Gary Bartz, Greg Lewis and Eddie Palmieri were among the artists who gave performances, and also featured in the lineup were musicians from Puerto Rico whose recovery was made possible through help from the Jazz Foundation.

Capping off the night of festivities was the presentation of a lifetime achievement award to legendary soul and R&B vocalist Roberta Flack. JAZZIZ is proud to present these photo highlights from the event, which, in the words of the JFA, was “a transformative experience that reminds us what being human is all about —to live, to love, to laugh— and that we are all in this together.”