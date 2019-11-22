JAZZIZ Occasions: Thanksgiving Playlist 2019

Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for the good things in our lives. If you’re anything like us, that means family, friends, food and, of course, classic jazz. On that note, our Thanksgiving playlist has the music to keep your Thanksgiving dinner swinging from the first appetizer to the final dessert, with plenty of turkey, stuffing and gravy in between.

Welcome guests to your table with Art Pepper’s “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To” and Horace Mann’s “Comin’ Home Baby.” Then get cooking with tunes like Buddy Rich’s “Soul Kitchen” and Horace Silver’s “Home Cookin’.” When it’s time for the main course, crank up the volume for Thelonious Monk’s “Stuffy Turkey,” Charlie Parker’s “Carvin’ the Bird,” Ramsey Lewis’ “Black Eye Peas” and Lee Morgan’s “Cornbread.” But be sure to leave room for dessert with Dexter Gordon’s “Cheesecake” and Miles Davis’ “Tasty Putting.”

Lastly, let everyone know you’re grateful to know them with Dave Brubeck’s “Thank You” and Bill Evans’ tender “Goodbye.” It’s all there — plus lots more — in our JAZZIZ Occasions: Thanksgiving Playlist.

  1. Thanksgiving
    Charles Earland
    Stomp
  2. You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To
    Art Pepper
    Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section
  3. Comin’ Home Baby
    Herbie Mann
    Atlantic Jazz: Soul
  4. Cookin’ 
    Clifford Brown
    Memorial Album
  5. Home Cookin’ (Remastered)
    Horace Silver
    Cooking with Jazz
  6. Soul Kitchen
    Buddy Rich Big Band
    Buddy And Soul
  7. Stuffy Turkey
    Thelonious Monk
    It’s Monk’s Time
  8. Carvin’ the Bird
    Charlie Parker
    The Complete Savoy & Dial Master Takes
  9. Gravy Train
    Lou Donaldson
    Gravy Train
  10. Giblet Gravy
    George Benson
    Giblet Gravy
  11. Black Eye Peas
    Ramsey Lewis
    Play – Soul Jazz
  12. Cornbread
    Lee Morgan
    Cornbread
  13. Soppin’ The Biscuit
    Roy Hargrove Quintet
    With The Tenors Of Our Time
  14. Chitlins Con Carne
    Kenny Burrell
    Midnight Blue
  15. Struttin’ With Some Barbecue
    The Marsalis Family
    A Jazz Celebration
  16. My Sweet Potato
    Booker T. & the M.G.’s
    And Now!
  17. Cheese Cake
    Dexter Gordon
    Go!
  18. Brownie Speaks
    Clifford Brown
    Memorial Album
  19. Tasty Pudding
    Miles Davis
    The Complete Prestige Recordings 1951-1956
  20. Tea for Two
    Duke Ellington
    Ellington at Newport 1956
  21. Black Coffee
    Kai Winding
    Trombone Jazz
  22. Scotch And Soda
    The Gene Harris Quartet
    A Little Piece of Heaven
  23. I Want To Thank You
    Dr. Lonnie Smith
    Live At Club Mozambique
  24. Thank You
    Dave Brubeck
    Indian Summer
  25. Goodbye
    Bill Evans, Shelly Manne
    Empathy

 

