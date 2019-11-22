JAZZIZ Occasions: Thanksgiving Playlist 2019

Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for the good things in our lives. If you’re anything like us, that means family, friends, food and, of course, classic jazz. On that note, our Thanksgiving playlist has the music to keep your Thanksgiving dinner swinging from the first appetizer to the final dessert, with plenty of turkey, stuffing and gravy in between.
Welcome guests to your table with Art Pepper’s “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To” and Horace Mann’s “Comin’ Home Baby.” Then get cooking with tunes like Buddy Rich’s “Soul Kitchen” and Horace Silver’s “Home Cookin’.” When it’s time for the main course, crank up the volume for Thelonious Monk’s “Stuffy Turkey,” Charlie Parker’s “Carvin’ the Bird,” Ramsey Lewis’ “Black Eye Peas” and Lee Morgan’s “Cornbread.” But be sure to leave room for dessert with Dexter Gordon’s “Cheesecake” and Miles Davis’ “Tasty Putting.”
Lastly, let everyone know you’re grateful to know them with Dave Brubeck’s “Thank You” and Bill Evans’ tender “Goodbye.” It’s all there — plus lots more — in our JAZZIZ Occasions: Thanksgiving Playlist.
- Thanksgiving
Charles Earland
Stomp
- You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To
Art Pepper
Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section
- Comin’ Home Baby
Herbie Mann
Atlantic Jazz: Soul
- Cookin’
Clifford Brown
Memorial Album
- Home Cookin’ (Remastered)
Horace Silver
Cooking with Jazz
- Soul Kitchen
Buddy Rich Big Band
Buddy And Soul
- Stuffy Turkey
Thelonious Monk
It’s Monk’s Time
- Carvin’ the Bird
Charlie Parker
The Complete Savoy & Dial Master Takes
- Gravy Train
Lou Donaldson
Gravy Train
- Giblet Gravy
George Benson
Giblet Gravy
- Black Eye Peas
Ramsey Lewis
Play – Soul Jazz
- Cornbread
Lee Morgan
Cornbread
- Soppin’ The Biscuit
Roy Hargrove Quintet
With The Tenors Of Our Time
- Chitlins Con Carne
Kenny Burrell
Midnight Blue
- Struttin’ With Some Barbecue
The Marsalis Family
A Jazz Celebration
- My Sweet Potato
Booker T. & the M.G.’s
And Now!
- Cheese Cake
Dexter Gordon
Go!
- Brownie Speaks
Clifford Brown
Memorial Album
- Tasty Pudding
Miles Davis
The Complete Prestige Recordings 1951-1956
- Tea for Two
Duke Ellington
Ellington at Newport 1956
- Black Coffee
Kai Winding
Trombone Jazz
- Scotch And Soda
The Gene Harris Quartet
A Little Piece of Heaven
- I Want To Thank You
Dr. Lonnie Smith
Live At Club Mozambique
- Thank You
Dave Brubeck
Indian Summer
- Goodbye
Bill Evans, Shelly Manne
Empathy