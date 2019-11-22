JAZZIZ Occasions: Thanksgiving Playlist 2019

Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for the good things in our lives. If you’re anything like us, that means family, friends, food and, of course, classic jazz. On that note, our Thanksgiving playlist has the music to keep your Thanksgiving dinner swinging from the first appetizer to the final dessert, with plenty of turkey, stuffing and gravy in between.

Welcome guests to your table with Art Pepper’s “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To” and Horace Mann’s “Comin’ Home Baby.” Then get cooking with tunes like Buddy Rich’s “Soul Kitchen” and Horace Silver’s “Home Cookin’.” When it’s time for the main course, crank up the volume for Thelonious Monk’s “Stuffy Turkey,” Charlie Parker’s “Carvin’ the Bird,” Ramsey Lewis’ “Black Eye Peas” and Lee Morgan’s “Cornbread.” But be sure to leave room for dessert with Dexter Gordon’s “Cheesecake” and Miles Davis’ “Tasty Putting.”

Lastly, let everyone know you’re grateful to know them with Dave Brubeck’s “Thank You” and Bill Evans’ tender “Goodbye.” It’s all there — plus lots more — in our JAZZIZ Occasions: Thanksgiving Playlist.

