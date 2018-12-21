JAZZIZ Occasions Playlist: Dinner Party

Nothing goes better with fine food than great jazz. So if you’re hosting a dinner party and are looking for the perfect soundtrack, JAZZIZ has you covered. Our JAZZIZ Occasions: Dinner Party playlist features more than two hours of smooth sounds from some of the finest musicians in jazz. Cool enough to create a good ambiance but hot enough to turn some ears, this playlist is just what you’re looking for to keep your dinner conversation going from first course to last bite. Cooking is hard enough. Set this playlist to shuffle and leave the background music to us.
Days Of Wine And Roses
Oscar Peterson Trio
We Get Requests
Polka Dots And Moonbeams
Chet Baker
Chet Baker In New York
Here’s That Rainy Day
Paul Desmond, Jim Hall, Connie Kay, Percy Heath
Cool Imagination
There Will Never Be Another You
Joe Pass
The Capitol Vaults Jazz Series
Yesterdays
Benny Golson
Groovin’ With Golson
Softly As In A Morning Sunrise RVG Remaster
The Modern Jazz Quartet
Concorde (RVG Remaster)
Stolen Moments
Oliver Nelson
The Blues and the Abstract Truth
My Romance
Gene Ammons
Boss Tenor
Love For Sale
Cannonball Adderley
Somethin’ Else (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Remember – Remastered
Hank Mobley
Soul Station
This I Dig Of You
Hank Mobley
The Best Of Hank Mobley: The Blue Note Years
Stella By Starlight
Joe Lovano
I’m All For You (Ballad Songbook)
Search For Peace
McCoy Tyner
The Real McCoy (Remastered / Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Lil Darlin’
Kai Winding
The Incredible Kai Winding Trombones
My One And Only Love
Chick Corea, Malcolm Addey
The Best Of Chick Corea
Light Blue
Ron Carter
All Blues (CTI Records 40th Anniversary Edition)
I’ll Close My Eyes
Blue Mitchell
Blue’s Moods
Landmarks
Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band
Landmarks
Without a Song
Sonny Rollins
The Bridge
How Can I Tell You – Live
Charles Lloyd New Quartet
Passin’ Thru (Live)
Uptown, Downtown
Bill Charlap Trio
Uptown, Downtown
Hindsight
Phil Woods, Space Jazz Trio
Phil’s Mood
You’ve Changed
Kurt Rosenwinkel
Standards Trio: Reflections
Wisteria
Steve Kuhn, Steve Swallow, Joey Baron
Wisteria
Out Of Nowhere
Django Reinhardt, Coleman Hawkins
All Star Sessions
Raincheck
Tommy Flanagan, George Mraz, Kenny Washington
Jazz Poet
When I Fall In Love
Ben Webster
Compact Jazz – The Verve Years
Three Little Words – Live
Fred Hersch Trio
Three Little Words
Jersey Bounce
Gerry Mulligan
Reunion With Chet Baker
I Guess I’ll Have to Forget
Christian McBride, Christian McBride Trio
Out Here
Now Hear My Meaning
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson
Ray Brown/Milt Jackson
Shiny Stockings
Elvin Jones, Richard Davis
Heavy Sounds
A Thought
Gerald Cannon
Combinations
Searchlight
Jaki Byard
When Sunny Gets Blue
Black Orchid
Cal Tjader, Eddie Palmieri
Breeze From The East
Autumn Breeze
Paul Bley
Paul Bley
Blues for Now
Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet
The 21st Century Trad Band
What Is This Thing Called Love
Django Reinhardt NY Festival Allstars, Dorando Schmitt
Django Reinhardt NY Festival Allstars: Live At the Kennedy Center
Dinah
Hot Quintet De France
French Gypsy Jazz
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Lester Young, Oscar Peterson Trio
The President Plays With The Oscar Peterson Trio
All Of Me
Sidney Bechet
The Fabulous Sidney Bechet
If I Had You
Benny Goodman Sextet
Small Groups: 1941-1945
A String of Pearls
Glenn Miller
Pure Gold
Stompin’ at the Savoy (Instrumental)
Benny Goodman Trio, Benny Goodman, Chick William Webb, Edgar Sampson
In Person
Weather Bird
Louis Armstrong, Earl Hines
Louis Armstrong: Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man 1923-1934
Just Friends
Charlie Parker
Charlie Parker With Strings (Deluxe Edition)
I’m Old Fashioned
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
All of You
Miles Davis
‘Round About Midnight
Kathy’s Waltz
The Dave Brubeck Quartet
Time Out I’m
Confessin’ (That I Love You)
Thelonious Monk
Solo Monk
The Single Petal Of A Rose – The Queen’s Suite
Duke Ellington
The Ellington Suites
Orange Was the Color of Her Dress, Then Blue Silk – Edit
Charles Mingus
Jazz in Detroit / Strata Concert Gallery / 46 Selden (Edits)