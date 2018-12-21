JAZZIZ Occasions Playlist: Dinner Party

Nothing goes better with fine food than great jazz. So if you’re hosting a dinner party and are looking for the perfect soundtrack, JAZZIZ has you covered. Our JAZZIZ Occasions: Dinner Party playlist features more than two hours of smooth sounds from some of the finest musicians in jazz. Cool enough to create a good ambiance but hot enough to turn some ears, this playlist is just what you’re looking for to keep your dinner conversation going from first course to last bite. Cooking is hard enough. Set this playlist to shuffle and leave the background music to us.

Listen on:

Days Of Wine And Roses
Oscar Peterson Trio
We Get Requests

Polka Dots And Moonbeams
Chet Baker
Chet Baker In New York

Here’s That Rainy Day
Paul Desmond, Jim Hall, Connie Kay, Percy Heath
Cool Imagination

There Will Never Be Another You
Joe Pass
The Capitol Vaults Jazz Series

Yesterdays
Benny Golson
Groovin’ With Golson

Softly As In A Morning Sunrise RVG Remaster
The Modern Jazz Quartet
Concorde (RVG Remaster)

Stolen Moments
Oliver Nelson
The Blues and the Abstract Truth

My Romance
Gene Ammons
Boss Tenor

Love For Sale
Cannonball Adderley
Somethin’ Else (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)

Remember – Remastered
Hank Mobley
Soul Station

This I Dig Of You
Hank Mobley
The Best Of Hank Mobley: The Blue Note Years

Stella By Starlight
Joe Lovano
I’m All For You (Ballad Songbook)

Search For Peace
McCoy Tyner
The Real McCoy (Remastered / Rudy Van Gelder Edition)

Lil Darlin’
Kai Winding
The Incredible Kai Winding Trombones

My One And Only Love
Chick Corea, Malcolm Addey
The Best Of Chick Corea

Light Blue
Ron Carter
All Blues (CTI Records 40th Anniversary Edition)

I’ll Close My Eyes
Blue Mitchell
Blue’s Moods

Landmarks
Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band
Landmarks

Without a Song
Sonny Rollins
The Bridge

How Can I Tell You – Live
Charles Lloyd New Quartet
Passin’ Thru (Live)

Uptown, Downtown
Bill Charlap Trio
Uptown, Downtown

Hindsight
Phil Woods, Space Jazz Trio
Phil’s Mood

You’ve Changed
Kurt Rosenwinkel
Standards Trio: Reflections

Wisteria
Steve Kuhn, Steve Swallow, Joey Baron
Wisteria

Out Of Nowhere
Django Reinhardt, Coleman Hawkins
All Star Sessions

Raincheck
Tommy Flanagan, George Mraz, Kenny Washington
Jazz Poet

When I Fall In Love
Ben Webster
Compact Jazz – The Verve Years

Three Little Words – Live
Fred Hersch Trio
Three Little Words

Jersey Bounce
Gerry Mulligan
Reunion With Chet Baker

I Guess I’ll Have to Forget
Christian McBride, Christian McBride Trio
Out Here

Now Hear My Meaning
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson
Ray Brown/Milt Jackson

Shiny Stockings
Elvin Jones, Richard Davis
Heavy Sounds

A Thought
Gerald Cannon
Combinations

Searchlight
Jaki Byard
When Sunny Gets Blue

Black Orchid
Cal Tjader, Eddie Palmieri
Breeze From The East

Autumn Breeze
Paul Bley
Paul Bley

Blues for Now
Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet
The 21st Century Trad Band

What Is This Thing Called Love
Django Reinhardt NY Festival Allstars, Dorando Schmitt
Django Reinhardt NY Festival Allstars: Live At the Kennedy Center

Dinah
Hot Quintet De France
French Gypsy Jazz

On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Lester Young, Oscar Peterson Trio
The President Plays With The Oscar Peterson Trio

All Of Me
Sidney Bechet
The Fabulous Sidney Bechet

If I Had You
Benny Goodman Sextet
Small Groups: 1941-1945

A String of Pearls
Glenn Miller
Pure Gold

Stompin’ at the Savoy (Instrumental)
Benny Goodman Trio, Benny Goodman, Chick William Webb, Edgar Sampson
In Person

Weather Bird
Louis Armstrong, Earl Hines
Louis Armstrong: Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man 1923-1934

Just Friends
Charlie Parker
Charlie Parker With Strings (Deluxe Edition)

I’m Old Fashioned
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)

All of You
Miles Davis
‘Round About Midnight

Kathy’s Waltz
The Dave Brubeck Quartet
Time Out I’m

Confessin’ (That I Love You)
Thelonious Monk
Solo Monk

The Single Petal Of A Rose – The Queen’s Suite
Duke Ellington
The Ellington Suites

Orange Was the Color of Her Dress, Then Blue Silk – Edit
Charles Mingus
Jazz in Detroit / Strata Concert Gallery / 46 Selden (Edits)

