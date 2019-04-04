JAZZIZ Not What You Think: Mickey Hart

Best known as a drummer in the renowned “expedition into the soul and spirit of rock and roll that is the Grateful Dead,” multi-Grammy winner Mickey Hart is also an accomplished writer, musicologist, painter and world traveler. He’s also an acclaimed expert on the history and mythology of the drums. A true original, armed with an inventor’s audacious curiosity, Hart views his musical and scholarly work as a vehicle for “break[ing] the rhythm code of the universe and investigating its deepest vibrations.” He joins JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien for a riveting discussion of his life in music and his deep-seated passion for exploring global sounds.



Intro music: “Kickin’ It” by Jeff Lorber