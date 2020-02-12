JAZZIZ Not What You Think: Kirk Whalum

A gem from the vault, this episode of JAZZIZ Not What You Think features JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien in conversation with world-class saxophonist Kirk Whalum. The interview took place in 2019 in advance of the release of Whalum’s album Humanité, which would go on to become a “Critics’ Pick” for Album of the Year in the Winter 2019-2020 issue of JAZZIZ. Faith, family and, of course, music are the topics of discussion. Enjoy this blast from the past. We’ll see you next week with another fresh episode.