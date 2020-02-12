JAZZIZ Not What You Think: Kirk Whalum

A gem from the vault, this episode of JAZZIZ Not What You Think features JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien in conversation with world-class saxophonist Kirk Whalum. The interview took place in 2019 in advance of the release of Whalum’s album Humanité, which would go on to become a “Critics’ Pick” for Album of the Year in the Winter 2019-2020 issue of JAZZIZ. Faith, family and, of course, music are the topics of discussion. Enjoy this blast from the past. We’ll see you next week with another fresh episode.

Listen on: stitcher

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON