JAZZIZ Not What You Think: Jeff Sedlik & Tom Legoff on Photographing Jazz Legends

A photo of Eliane Elias by photographer Tom Legoff, who joins JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien on this episode of JAZZIZ Not What You Think

Our Spring 2019 issue celebrated our 35th anniversary by taking a look back at some of the iconic photos that have appeared in the pages of our magazine. In today’s episode of JAZZIZ Not What You Think, publisher Michael Fagien sits down with two of the photographers behind those shots — Jeff Sedlik and Tom Legoff — to discuss the fascinating back stories behind those moments on film. Hear what it’s like to photograph Miles Davis, George Benson, Diana Krall, Esperanza Spalding, Jane Monheit, Eliane Elias and other jazz legends.