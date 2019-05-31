JAZZIZ Not What You Think: India.Arie

During the 1990s and early 2000s, India.Arie was one of the most prominent voices among the handful of young, talented artists giving shape to a new musical movement called neo-soul, a genre that mixed contemporary R&B and hip-hop with strains of soul and jazz. As the popularity of neo-soul grew, so too did Arie’s artistic output and critical acclaim. Over the course of her career, she released albums six albums that would come to define that genre even as it branched out into others, including gospel, world music and folk. In February, the four-time Grammy winner released Worthy, her seventh studio album to date and her first since 2015’s Christmas with Friends with keyboardist Joe Sample. Soulful, elegant and honest, the album finds Arie in a place of exploration and reflection. On this episode of JAZZIZ Not What You Think, the vocalist speaks with JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien about what it was like to return to the studio and collaborating with legends like Stevie Wonder and Joe Sample.