Joining JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien on the podcast today is pianist, singer, actor and talk show host Harry Connick Jr. Connick’s new album, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, pays tribute to one of the most iconic Great American Songbook composers of all time. In October, Connick was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of 30 million albums sold, 13 No. 1 jazz albums, three Grammys and two Emmys. Hear about all that in more in today’s episode.

