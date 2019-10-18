JAZZIZ Not What You Think: Becca Stevens

Becca Stevens is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has made a career of testing the limits of her musical identity. Her unique artistic vision, cultivated across four albums as a leader, draws from a variety of genres, from jazz to Irish folk to indie-rock. Stevens’ latest leader project is the five-track EP WONDERBLOOM, which is due out in November. A full-length album of the same name is set to follow in March. On it, the North Carolina-bred, Brooklyn-based artist promises that she will once again “[defy] all expectations, this time dreaming up a groove-heavy, dance-ready sound infused with elements of pop and funk and R&B.” If it is anything like her previous albums, WONDERBLOOM will also serve as a showcase for Stevens’ precise and penetrating lyricism. As she has proven across her own albums and through collaborations with Snarky Puppy, David Crosby, Esperanza Spalding and Jacob Collier, Stevens is the kind of songwriter who creates deep connections with her listeners through clear, honest language and profoundly simple melodies. In this episode, she discusses the making of her new album with JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien.