JAZZIZ Music Lovers: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

The holidays are almost here, so today we are letting you know about a few items we think every music lover will enjoy for yourself or loved ones this holiday season.

Relief – A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund https://amzn.to/3EGfOCG

Miles Davis The Bootleg Series Vol. 7: That’s What Happened 1982-1985 https://amzn.to/3hUNzas

Miles Davis The Complete Columbia Album Collection: https://amzn.to/3EmiLac

Ray Charles True Genius: https://amzn.to/3EH7qCO

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song: https://amzn.to/3OkBzeu

Makaya McCraven In These Times: https://amzn.to/3EnCbez

Joshua Redman/Brad Mehldau/Christian McBride/Brian Blade LongGone: https://amzn.to/3OkBYh0

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones: https://amzn.to/3UMznPs

Cambridge Audio ALVA TT V2: https://amzn.to/3Al0QPX

Bluesound Pulse M Omni-Hybrid Wireless Music Streaming Speaker: https://amzn.to/3GtUQbA

Bluesound POWERNODE Wireless Multi-Room Hi-Res Music Streaming Amplifier: https://amzn.to/3Am7kxY

Fender Premium Picks Sampler: https://amzn.to/3Gliw1C

30W Charger: https://amzn.to/3V1chnD

