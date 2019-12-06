JAZZIZ Music from the Magazine Playlist: Winter 2019-’20

Our Winter 2019-’20 issue, which is available in print and digital versions now, casts all eyes on London. In it, we talk to five luminaries of the London jazz scene about the city’s heyday of experimentation in the 1960s, and recommend a handful of jazz clubs that are continuing that tradition today. We also catch up with six young jazz artists that are reshaping the sound of London jazz. Plus, we recommend 10 London-centric albums that any serious jazz fan should have in his or her collection. You’ll find music from all these artists and more in this playlist, which features up and comers like Jacob Collier alongside jazz legends like Oscar Peterson, Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie. This is the sound of JAZZIZ Winter 2019-’20.

