JAZZIZ Music from the Magazine Playlist: Winter 2019-'20

Our Winter 2019-’20 issue, which is available in print and digital versions now, casts all eyes on London. In it, we talk to five luminaries of the London jazz scene about the city’s heyday of experimentation in the 1960s, and recommend a handful of jazz clubs that are continuing that tradition today.  We also catch up with six young jazz artists that are reshaping the sound of London jazz. Plus, we recommend 10 London-centric albums that any serious jazz fan should have in his or her collection. You’ll find music from all these artists and more in this playlist, which features up and comers like Jacob Collier alongside jazz legends like Oscar Peterson, Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie. This is the sound of JAZZIZ Winter 2019-’20.

There In A Dream
Bill Frisell
HARMONY

Mirage
Billy Cobham, Frankfurt Radio Bigband
Broad Horizon

Jazz On TV
Carmen Lundy
Modern Ancestors

Giant Steps
Poncho Sanchez
Trane’s Delight

The Nearness of You
Kevin Mahogany
The Vienna Affair

From the East to the West
Kirk Whalum, Heavenese
Humanité

Love
Terri Lyne Carrington, Social Science, Debo Ray
Waiting Game

Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)
Jacob Collier, Daniel Caesar
Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Timewave Zero
The Comet Is Coming
Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery

Strange-Beautiful Remembered
Binker Golding
Strange-Beautiful Remembered

Deeds Not Words
Yazz Ahmed
Polyhymnia

When We Are
Nubya Garcia
When We Are

LDN’s Burning
Theon Cross
Fyah

October
Victor Gould
Thoughts Become Things

Habana De Noche (Havana At Night)
Jane Bunnett, Maqueque
On Firm Ground/Tierra Firme

Looking In Your Eyes
The Bad Plus
Activate Infinity

Divine Timing – Live
Enrico Rava, Joe Lovano
Roma (Live)

Kaleidoscope
Hiromi
Spectrum

Venus Rising
Wallace Roney
Blue Dawn – Blue Nights

Relaxin’ with Nick
Nicholas Payton
Relaxin’ with Nick

Mvt. 6 Time Present Time Past
Joel Harrison
Still Point: Turning World

Not for Me
Daymé Arocena
Sonocardiogram

Phi
The Curtis Brothers
Algorithm

Traneing In
John Coltrane
Blue World

Overture
The Joe Harriott-John Mayer Double Quintet
Indo Jazz Suite

Andromeda
Chris McGregor’s Brotherhood Of Breath
Chris McGregor’s Brotherhood of Breath

Invitation – Live
Stan Getz
Dynasty

Alone Together
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie
Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie

Making A Song And Dance
Bill Bruford Earthworks
Earthworks

