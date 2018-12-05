JAZZIZ Music from the Magazine Playlist: Winter 2018

This playlist brings you the best music from our Winter 2018 issue, featuring new works by pianist Jon Batiste, vocalist Luciana Souza, guitarist Gilad Hekselman, drummer Rudy Royston, vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant, saxophonist Miguel Zenon, pianist Kenny Barron and many, many more. Plus, we’ve got tracks from our editors’ favorite albums of the year. With over 65 new songs from your favorite artists (and others we know you’ll love), this playlist has all the heat you need to chase your winter blues away.
Split Kick
Benny Green
Then and Now
Conga Patria
Arturo O’Farrill, The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Fandango at the Wall: A Soundtrack for the United States, Mexico and Beyond
Promise of a Fisherman
Santana
Borboletta
Caravan – Live
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Till Brönner
The Capitol Studios Sessions
I Remember Clifford
Harold Mabern
The Iron Man: Live at Smoke
Trotsky in Mexico
Darius de Haas
Ice on the Hudson: Songs by Renee Rosnes & David Hajdu
Ascending Reverence
Sasha Masakowski
Art Market
Walk on the Wild Side
Mark Winkler, Cheryl Bentyne
Eastern Standard Time
Someday You’ll Call My Name
Rich Halley 3
The Literature
Boys & Girls
Senri Oe
Boys & Girls
Ain’t Gonna Let Them Turn Us Round
Marc Ribot, Steve Earle, Tift Merritt
Songs Of Resistance 1942 – 2018
Kenner Boogie
Jon Batiste
Hollywood Africans
Saint James Infirmary Blues
Jon Batiste
Hollywood Africans
The Very Thought Of You
Jon Batiste
Hollywood Africans
Don’t Stop
Jon Batiste
Hollywood Africans
Beautiful Love
Eddie Daniels
Beautiful Love: Intimate Jazz Portraits
Kenedougou Foly
Anat Cohen Tentet
Happy Song
Lebroba
Andrew Cyrille, Wadada Leo Smith, Bill Frisell
Lebroba
I Look in the Mirror
Roswell Rudd, Fay Victor, Lafayette Harris, Ken Filiano
Embrace
Friday Night Mambo
El Eco, Guillermo Nojechowicz, Brian Lynch, Franco Pinna
Puerto De Buenos Aires 1933
Footprints
Remastered – Wayne Shorter
Adam’s Apple (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Satellite
Bill Charlap Trio
Uptown, Downtown
I Can’t Wait Till I Get Home
Henry Threadgill
Easily Slip Into Another World
Sometimes I Do
The Manhattan Transfer
The Junction
Blue Waters
Kenny Barron Quintet
Concentric Circles
Lonely Town (feat. Joey Calderazzo & Marquis Hill)
Kurt Elling, Joey Calderazzo, Marquis Hill
The Questions
Ah
Noah Preminger, Jason Palmer, Kim Cass, Dan Weiss
Genuinity
These Things
Luciana Souza
The Book of Longing
The Book
Luciana Souza
The Book of Longing
Remember
Luciana Souza
The Book of Longing
Dat Dere
Stefon Harris, Blackout
Sonic Creed
Go
Stefon Harris, Blackout
Sonic Creed
Gone Too Soon
Stefon Harris, Blackout
Sonic Creed
VBlues
Gilad Hekselman
Ask for Chaos
Little Song For You
Gilad Hekselman
Ask for Chaos
Clap Clap
Gilad Hekselman
Ask for Chaos
Flatbed Buggy
Rudy Royston
Flatbed Buggy
Hourglass
Rudy Royston
Flatbed Buggy
Yumac
Miguel Zenón, Spektral Quartet
Yo Soy La Tradición (feat. Spektral Quartet)
Crime Zone
Connie Han
Crime Zone
Topside
Bob James
Espresso
Crepuscule With Nellie (Live)
Miho Hazama
The Monk: Live at Bimhuis
Sybil’s Blues (feat. Theo Croker)
The Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra, Theo Croker
Get It How You Live
Resolution
The Mattson 2
Resolution
Spanish Key
Charles Pillow Large Ensemble
Electric Miles
By Myself
Cécile McLorin Salvant
The Window
Breathless
Phronesis
We Are All
Catch This
Kobie Watkins
Movement
Creepy Crawler
Samuel Blaser, Russ Lossing, Masa Kamaguchi, Gerry Hemingway
Early in the Mornin’
Desert Dance Live
Carol Liebowitz, Bill Payne
Spiderwebmandala (Live)
Third Shot
Günter Sommer, Till Brönner
Sommer: Baby’s Party
Lost on 4th Avenue
Buster Williams
Audacity
Northern Lights
Medeski, Martin & Wood, Alarm Will Sound
Omnisphere
Far Away Planet
Chris Lightcap, Nels Cline, John Medeski
Superette
Logarhythm
Simon Barker, Henry Kaiser, Bill Laswell, Rudresh Mahanthappa
Mudang Rock
Don’t Analyze
Big Heart Machine, Brian Krock
Big Heart Machine
When It Comes
Orrin Evans, Captain Black Big Band
Presence
Hydrodynamics
Rafal Sarnecki
Climbing Trees
William
Walking Distance
Freebird
July
Ben Wendel
The Seasons
Small Thoughts
Myra Melford
The Other Side of Air
MLW
Allison Miller, Carmen Staaf
Science Fair
Professor Strangeweather
Aaron Parks
Little Big
They Can’t Take That Away From Me
Tony Bennett, Diana Krall
Love Is Here To Stay
The Natural World
Rinde Eckert
The Natural World
Points Of View
Art Hirahara, Linda Oh, Rudy Royston, Donny McCaslin
Sunward Bound
Love, The Mystery Of
Live – Randy Weston And His African Rhythms Sextet
The Storyteller (Live at Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola)