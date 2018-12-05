JAZZIZ Music from the Magazine Playlist: Winter 2018

This playlist brings you the best music from our Winter 2018 issue, featuring new works by pianist Jon Batiste, vocalist Luciana Souza, guitarist Gilad Hekselman, drummer Rudy Royston, vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant, saxophonist Miguel Zenon, pianist Kenny Barron and many, many more. Plus, we’ve got tracks from our editors’ favorite albums of the year. With over 65 new songs from your favorite artists (and others we know you’ll love), this playlist has all the heat you need to chase your winter blues away.

By the way, if you like the way this issue sounds, you're going to love how it looks and feels.

After all, you’re a serious jazz fan, and you deserve an immersive jazz media experience. That’s what JAZZIZ does best.

