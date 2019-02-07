JAZZIZ Music from the Magazine Playlist: February 2019

This playlist brings you the best new music from our February 2019 issue, featuring works by pianist Myra Melford, bassist Larry Grenadier, reedist Ingrid Laubrock, guitarist Bobby Broom, drummer Allison Miller, bassist Christian McBride and many more. Plus, we’ve got some exciting new tracks from our latest cohort of Independent Culture artists. These self-determined musicians are making exceptional music on their own terms.
By the way, if you like the way this issue sounds, you’re going to love how it looks and feels. Subscribe now to receive four JAZZIZ print issues per year, full of illuminating articles, award-winning photography and expert editorial. Plus, you’ll receive instant access to our archive of back issues, album reviews, podcasts and videos.
After all, you’re a serious jazz fan, and you deserve an immersive jazz media experience. That’s what JAZZIZ does best.
Feature image of Myra Melford provided courtesy the artist.
“Motion Stop Frame”
Myra Melford
The Other Side of Air
“Dried Print on Cardboard”
Myra Melford
The Other Side of Air
“Turn & Coda”
Myra Melford
The Other Side of Air
“Oceanic”
Larry Grenadier
Oceanic
“Contemporary Chaos Practices, Pt. 4”
Ingrid Laubrock, Mary Halvorson, Kris Davis, Nate Wooley
Contemporary Chaos Practices
“Come Together”
Bobby Broom
Soul Fingers
“Daughter and Sun”
Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom, Allison Miller
Glitter Wolf
“Ts and Her Spirit”
Noah Preminger, Jason Palmer, Kim Cass, Dan Weiss
Genuinity
“Ochún”
Chucho Valdés
Jazz Batá 2
“What’ll I Do”
Charlie Haden & Brad Mehldau
Long Ago And Far Away (Live)
“Poinciana”
Aaron Goldberg
At the Edge of the World
“Seek The Source”
Christian McBride
Christian McBride’s New Jawn
“Northampton”
Wayne Horvitz, Geoff Harper, Eric Eagle
The Snowghost Sessions
“Margot with a ‘T'”
Jamie Lawrence
New York Suite
“I Wish You Love”
Abigail Rockwell
Autumn Noir
“Subir E Cair”
Greg Carroll, Michael Pagán
2+2
“Feel the Love”
Lucia Jackson
You and the Night and the Music
“Déjà Vu”
Eva Novoa’s Ditmas Quartet, Eva Novoa, Michaël Attias, Max Johnson, Jeff Davis
Live at IBeam
“Patagonia”
Ron Korb
World Café
“Luminescense”
Andy Milne, Dapp Theory
The Seasons of Being
“Tere”
Carli Muñoz
Follow Me
“I Like It Here”
Diane Hoffman
Do I Love You
“Autumn Brown and Blue”
John MacMurchy’s Art Of Breath, Jessica Lalonde
Volume 2