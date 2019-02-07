JAZZIZ Music from the Magazine Playlist: February 2019

This playlist brings you the best new music from our February 2019 issue, featuring works by pianist Myra Melford, bassist Larry Grenadier, reedist Ingrid Laubrock, guitarist Bobby Broom, drummer Allison Miller, bassist Christian McBride and many more. Plus, we’ve got some exciting new tracks from our latest cohort of Independent Culture artists. These self-determined musicians are making exceptional music on their own terms.

