JAZZIZ Music from the Magazine Playlist: Fall 2019

Our Fall 2019 issue, which is available in print and digital versions now, is a celebratory affair. To kick things off, it includes a look back at the rich and meaningful 50-year history of the New Orleans Jazz Festival, complete with an array of vibrant photos and an insightful essay by JAZZIZ Editor-at-Large Larry Blumenfeld. Up next, we honor the centennial anniversary of Art Blakey’s birth by asking his closest friends and colleagues — including Sonny Rollins, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Watson, Ralph Peterson and others — to remember his legacy in their own words. And that’s not to mention our cover story, a profile of the rapidly up-and-coming jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, an artist whose prodigious talent is certainly with celebrating.
Plus, we’ve got a thrilling feature on the pianist Fabian Almazan, who journeyed to his native Cuba for the first time in more than a decade to record his latest album. Our writers also tackle two new tribute albums by a pair of today’s leading Caribbean-jazz experts: pianist Monty Alexander, whose new album explores the music of Thelonious Monk through a reggae lens, and Miguel Zenón, whose most recent project commemorates the work of Puerto Rican sonero Ismael Rivera. That, and reviews of new albums by David Sánchez, JD Allen, Naomi Moon Siegel and more!
Feature photo of Jazzmeia Horn by Jacob Blickenstaff.
Sideways
Andrew Hill
Passing Ships
Nadine (Is It You)
George Benson
Walking To New Orleans
Lady Bird
Mary Stallings
Songs Were Made to Sing
Bye-Ya
Monty Alexander
Wareika Hill Rastamonk Vibrations
El Nazareno
Miguel Zenón
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera
Dreamtime
Abdullah Ibrahim
The Balance
The Sound of Silence
The Tierney Sutton Band
Screenplay
Black Ball Swing (Kansas City)
Marcus Shelby Orchestra
Transitions
Reflections of My Heart Feat. Jamison Ross
Jazzmeia Horn, Jamison Ross
Love And Liberation
Dat Dere Remastered 2005
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
The Big Beat (The Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Music on My Mind
Fabian Almazan Trio
This Land Abounds with Life
Children of the Night
Ralph Peterson and The Messenger Legacy
Legacy Alive, Vol. 6 at the Side Door
Mano a Mano
Michel Camilo
Essence
Love’s Prayer (feat. Ravi Coltrane)
Brandee Younger, Ravi Coltrane
Soul Awakening
Continuity
Alan Broadbent Trio
New York Notes
Three Views of a Secret
George Cables
I’m All Smiles
All Of You
Laurence Hobgood
T E S S E T E R R A
Phoenix Rising
David Kikoski, Eric Alexander
Phoenix Rising
And so It Goes
Jay Anderson, Billy Drewes, Kirk Knuffke, Matt Wilson, Frank Kimbrough, Rogério Boccato
Deepscape
Face Me
Avishai Cohen
Arvoles
Bright New Day
Charnett Moffett
Bright New Day
Eternity
William Parker, In Order To Survive, Rob Brown, Cooper-Moore, Hamid Drake – Live/Shapeshifter
Positive Way
Jamie Saft Quartet
Hidden Corners
Moon City
Charlie Ballantine
Cold Coffee
When Will The Blues Leave
Paul Bley, Gary Peacock, Paul Motian
When Will The Blues Leave (Live at Aula Magna STS, Lugano-Trevano / 1999)
Madriga
David Sánchez
Carib
The Water Protectors
Curtis Nowosad, Michael Mayo
Curtis Nowosad
The Goldilocks Zone
JD Allen
Barracoon
Jeannine’s Joy (Live)
Naomi Moon Siegel, Thione Diop
Live at Earshot (feat. Sean Woolstenhulme, Wayne Horvitz, Eric Eagle, & Geoff Harper)
Devotion
Dave Douglas, Uri Caine, Andrew Cyrille
Devotion
Hiding Jekyll
Tori Freestone Trio
El Mar de Nubes
Star Prairie
Matt Slocum
Sanctuary