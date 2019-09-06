JAZZIZ Music from the Magazine Playlist: Fall 2019

Our Fall 2019 issue, which is available in print and digital versions now, is a celebratory affair. To kick things off, it includes a look back at the rich and meaningful 50-year history of the New Orleans Jazz Festival, complete with an array of vibrant photos and an insightful essay by JAZZIZ Editor-at-Large Larry Blumenfeld. Up next, we honor the centennial anniversary of Art Blakey’s birth by asking his closest friends and colleagues — including Sonny Rollins, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Watson, Ralph Peterson and others — to remember his legacy in their own words. And that’s not to mention our cover story, a profile of the rapidly up-and-coming jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, an artist whose prodigious talent is certainly with celebrating.

Plus, we’ve got a thrilling feature on the pianist Fabian Almazan, who journeyed to his native Cuba for the first time in more than a decade to record his latest album. Our writers also tackle two new tribute albums by a pair of today’s leading Caribbean-jazz experts: pianist Monty Alexander, whose new album explores the music of Thelonious Monk through a reggae lens, and Miguel Zenón, whose most recent project commemorates the work of Puerto Rican sonero Ismael Rivera. That, and reviews of new albums by David Sánchez, JD Allen, Naomi Moon Siegel and more!

Feature photo of Jazzmeia Horn by Jacob Blickenstaff.

