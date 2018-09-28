JAZZIZ Moods: Quiet Nights

The perfect night calls for the perfect playlist. JAZZIZ has you covered. Sit back, relax and unwind with this collection of chilled-out jazz tracks from some of the best artists in contemporary and classic jazz. Savor these smoother-than-smooth sounds of Miles Davis, Lizz Wright, Keith Jarrett, Diana Krall, Chris Botti, Pat Metheny and many more.
Dim the lights, pour yourself a drink. Enjoy the quiet.
- Bill Evans
Lyle Mays
Fictionary
- Call Me
Eliane Elias
Dreamer
- Barcelona
Alan Pasqua
My New Old Friend
- Long Slow Distance
Michael Franks
Blue Pacific
- Stompin’ at the Savoy
Doc Severinsen
Facets
- Dreamsville
Dave Grusin, Diana Krall
Two for the Road
- For a Thousand Years
Marc Johnson
The Sound of Summer Running
- Baby I’m a Fool
Melody Gardot
My One and Only Thrill
- Miles Ahead
Joe Henderson
So Near, So Far (Musings for Miles)
- Parisian Blue
Chris Standring
Ten
- Eternity
Lizz Wright
Salt
- Tiempos Felice (Happy Times)
Gary Burton
Reunion
- Providence
Tim Weston & Shelby Flint
Providence
- Silent Message
Dave Grusin, Lee Ritenour
Harlequin
- One Day I’ll Fly Away
Joe Sample, Lalah Hathaway
The Song Lives On
- Little Star
Jeff Richman & Wayne Johnson
Apache
- I Know You Know
Esperanza Spalding
Esperanza
- My Song
Keith Jarrett/Jan Garbarek/Palle Danielsson/Jon Christensen
My Song
- How Love Should Be
Chris Botti
When I Fall In Love
- Alina
Mark Isham
A Windham Hill Retrospective
- Gran Torino
Jamie Cullum
The Pursuit
- Infant Eyes
Steve Khan
Evidence
- Summer Song
Yellowjackets
Dreamland
- Summertime
Miles Davis, Gil Evans
Porgy & Bess
- If I Could
Pat Metheny
First Circle