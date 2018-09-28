JAZZIZ Moods: Quiet Nights

The perfect night calls for the perfect playlist. JAZZIZ has you covered. Sit back, relax and unwind with this collection of chilled-out jazz tracks from some of the best artists in contemporary and classic jazz. Savor these smoother-than-smooth sounds of Miles Davis, Lizz Wright, Keith Jarrett, Diana Krall, Chris Botti, Pat Metheny and many more.

Dim the lights, pour yourself a drink. Enjoy the quiet.

Listen on:

  1. Bill Evans
    Lyle Mays
    Fictionary
  2. Call Me
    Eliane Elias
    Dreamer
  3. Barcelona
    Alan Pasqua
    My New Old Friend
  4. Long Slow Distance
    Michael Franks
    Blue Pacific
  5. Stompin’ at the Savoy
    Doc Severinsen
    Facets
  6. Dreamsville
    Dave Grusin, Diana Krall
    Two for the Road
  7. For a Thousand Years
    Marc Johnson
    The Sound of Summer Running
  8. Baby I’m a Fool
    Melody Gardot
    My One and Only Thrill
  9. Miles Ahead
    Joe Henderson
    So Near, So Far (Musings for Miles)
  10. Parisian Blue
    Chris Standring
    Ten
  11. Eternity
    Lizz Wright
    Salt
  12. Tiempos Felice (Happy Times)
    Gary Burton
    Reunion
  13. Providence
    Tim Weston & Shelby Flint
    Providence
  14. Silent Message
    Dave Grusin, Lee Ritenour
    Harlequin
  15. One Day I’ll Fly Away
    Joe Sample, Lalah Hathaway
    The Song Lives On
  16. Little Star
    Jeff Richman & Wayne Johnson
    Apache 
  17. I Know You Know
    Esperanza Spalding
    Esperanza
  18. My Song
    Keith Jarrett/Jan Garbarek/Palle Danielsson/Jon Christensen
    My Song
  19. How Love Should Be
    Chris Botti
    When I Fall In Love
  20. Alina 
    Mark Isham
    A Windham Hill Retrospective
  21. Gran Torino
    Jamie Cullum
    The Pursuit
  22. Infant Eyes
    Steve Khan
    Evidence
  23. Summer Song
    Yellowjackets
    Dreamland
  24. Summertime
    Miles Davis, Gil Evans
    Porgy & Bess
  25. If I Could
    Pat Metheny
    First Circle

