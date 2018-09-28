JAZZIZ Moods: Quiet Nights

The perfect night calls for the perfect playlist. JAZZIZ has you covered. Sit back, relax and unwind with this collection of chilled-out jazz tracks from some of the best artists in contemporary and classic jazz. Savor these smoother-than-smooth sounds of Miles Davis, Lizz Wright, Keith Jarrett, Diana Krall, Chris Botti, Pat Metheny and many more.

Dim the lights, pour yourself a drink. Enjoy the quiet.

