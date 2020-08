Gerald Clayton is a four-time GRAMMY-nominated pianist and composer. He has performed and recorded with a range of distinctive artists from Diana Krall and Roy Hargrove to John Scofield and Diane Reeves. His new album, Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard, is his label debut on Blue Note Records. Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard https://amzn.to/2YgupyY