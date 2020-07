Joe Lovano is a Grammy-winning saxophonist, composer, and arranger. He had long-term collaborations with the late drummer Paul Motian and guitarist John Scofield, and has performed with innumerable jazz greats including Jim Hall, Elvin Jones, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, and Charlie Haden. He will appear with his Trio Fascination at the Village Vanguard Friday, July 3, and Sunday, July 5.