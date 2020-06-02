JAZZIZ Last Call: Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Emily Spalding is an American jazz bassist, singer, songwriter, and composer. Her accolades include four Grammy Awards, a Boston Music Award, and a Soul Train Music Award. This June, Spalding and pianist Fred Hersch released Live at The Village Vanguard – Rough Mix EP: A Benefit Recording for the Jazz Foundation of America, a 5-track EP culled from a run of performances at the iconic New York City jazz club. The album is available on Bandcamp for the mont of June only. All proceeds benefit the Jazz Foundation of America and the organization’s efforts to assist members of the jazz community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.