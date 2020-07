T.S. Monk is a jazz drummer, composer and bandleader. He is the son of jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. An unheard recording of a 1968 high school performance the legendary jazz pianist, Palo Alto, is set for release by Impulse! Records on July 31.

During the interview, T.S. refers to a video of the composition “Don’t Blame Me” as it appears on the new album Palo Alto. You can stream that video via the player below. Enjoy!