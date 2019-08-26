JAZZIZ Inside Track Pick of the Week: TuneTown – ‘There From Here’

Congrats to TuneTown for being our Inside Track Pick of the Week! The chordless trio’s new album There From Here is the exciting debut album from Canada’s newest collective, featuring three of Canada’s top jazz improvisers; Kelly Jefferson (saxophones), Artie Roth (bass) and Ernesto Cervini (drums).

The group writes: “TuneTown performs original music composed by and for the trio, bringing together three distinct musical voices on material that runs the gamut, from intense to sublime. Seamlessly assimilating elements from the avant-garde, funk, and jazz worlds, There From Here is a welcome addition to the saxophone trio tradition.”

