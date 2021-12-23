JAZZIZ Holiday Playlist: A Classic Jazz Christmas 2021

Need some musical motivation as you untangle those Christmas lights? We’ve got you covered with our Classic Jazz Holiday Playlist. Now, this isn’t your average yuletide soundtrack. No musical lumps of coal here. Only jazz instrumental covers of classic holiday albums, given special treatment by legends of the genre like Dave Brubeck, John Coltrane, Chet Baker, Charlie Parker and more. There’s no better way to bring holiday cheer to your ears.

Listen on:

  1. I’ll Be Home For Christmas
    Oscar Peterson
  2. Jingle Bells
    Jimmy Smith
  3. The Christmas Song
    Dexter Gordon
  4. The Little Drummer Boy
    Kenny Burrell
  5. Here Comes Santa Claus
    The Ramsey Lewis Trio
  6. Christmas Waltz
    Stanley Turrentine & Cedar Walton
  7. Nutcracker Suite: Sugar Rum Cherry
    Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
  8. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
    Bill Evans
  9. Greensleeves – Take 4
    John Coltrane
  10. O Tannenbaum
    Dave Brubeck
  11. Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
    The Classical Jazz Quartet
  12. Winter Wonderland – Live
    Chet Baker Quartet
  13. Good “Swing” Wenceslas
    Count Basie Orchestra
  14. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
    Joe Pass
  15. Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)
    Sonny Rollins
  16. Deck the Halls
    Teo Macero & His Orchestra
  17. Christmastime Is Here
    Vince Guaraldi Trio
  18. Swingle Jingle
    Lionel Hampton
  19. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
    Don Patterson
  20. White Christmas
    Charlie Parker

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!