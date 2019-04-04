JAZZIZ Hear & Now: UK Invasion

JAZZIZ Hear & Now playlists shine a spotlight on jazz scenes around the world, bringing you new music from local artists who rep their cities proudly. Think of it as your sonic passport to a global jazz destination. Step into a jazz club or turn on the jazz station in your new city, and this is the music you’d be hearing now.
In jazz today, it seems like U.K. artists are everywhere: headlining major sets in New York City, performing NPR Tiny Desk Concerts and appearing on international jazz festival stages. Their music represents a union of sounds from across genres, cultures, decades and countries, and in the past year or so, it has helped reinvigorate an industry that, quite frankly, could use some healthy invigorating.
You’ve doubtless heard some of these artists before: GoGo Penguin, Shabaka Hutchings and Moses Boyd are some of the most visible stars to shoot across the U.K. skies of late. But they belong to a much larger network of artists who are putting British jazz on the map, and this playlist is our attempt to introduce you to that scene. The sounds in this mix range in style from dubstep to reggae to Afrobeat to grime, but everything is united by an overarching sense of experimentalism, vitality and fun. Many of these artists have been grinding away for a while across the pond. It’s about time the world pays attention. Get ready, jazz fans. The British are coming.
Black Focus
Yussef Kamaal
Black Focus
Rye Lane Shuffle
Moses Boyd
Displaced Diaspora
Back South
Mansur Brown
Shiroi
My Queen Is Harriet Tubman
Sons Of Kemet
Your Queen Is A Reptile
Hourglass
Mammal Hands
Floa
Madeleine
Bill Laurance
Aftersun
Love Is the Message
Yussef Dayes, Alfa Mist, Mansur Brown
Love Is the Message
Birth Of Creation
The Comet Is Coming
Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
Snitches Brew
Kamaal Williams, Mansur Brown
Snitches Brew
The Philosopher
Ezra Collective
Juan Pablo: The Philosopher
The End of Dukkha
|Matthew Halsall
On The Go (Special Edition)
Ruins
Portico Quartet
Portico Quartet
Lost Kingdoms
Nubya Garcia
Nubya’s 5ive
Reactor
GoGo Penguin
A Humdrum Star
When the Silent Eye
Kinkajous
Staring at the Odds
Summer Fruits
Swindle
Brownswood 10
Pork Belly
Bastien Keb
Dinking in the Shadows of Zizou
Abusey Junction
KOKOROKO
We out Here