JAZZIZ Hear & Now Playlist: New Orleans

JAZZIZ Hear & Now playlists shine a spotlight on jazz scenes around the world, bringing you new music from local artists who rep their cities proudly. Think of it as your sonic passport to a global jazz destination. Step into a jazz club or turn on the jazz station in your new city, and this is the music you’d be hearing now.
Our latest stop: New Orleans, home of brass bands, swamp funk, trad-jazz and so much more. The artists on this playlist know what it means to come from a city so rich in musical history, and through their craft, they honor New Orleans’ storied past even as they usher its legacy into the future. The tunes on this playlist bring the heat from different directions, but there’s one thing they have in common: an uncanny ability to make you get out of your seat and wiggle your bottom. Get ready to dance, folks. This is what New Orleans sounds like today.
Feature image of The Soul Rebels Brass Band courtesy of the artists
Clap Your Hands (feat. Miss Charm Taylor)
Galactic
Already Ready Already
Tripped Out Slim
Trombone Shorty
Parking Lot Symphony
A Mellow Good Time
Jamison Ross
All For One
Watcha Workin It Fa (feat. 5th Ward Weebie)
New Breed Brass Band
Watcha Workin It Fa
Stompin’ Ground
Aaron Neville
Apache
504
The Soul Rebels
Sweet Dreams EP
Hot Like Fire
Bonerama
Hot Like Fire
Boxes And Squares (Live At High Sierra Music Festival, 2017)
Tank and the Bangas
Jam in the Van
Confident Selflessness
Terence Blanchard
Breathless
Convergence
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
So It Is
Push and Shove
John Mooney feat. Dr. John
Testimony
Jook
Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Twenty Dozen
Foot of Canal Street
John Boutte
Good Neighbor
Get It How You Live
The Hot 8 Brass Band
On the Spot
Tipitina
Kermit Ruffins
#imsoneworleans
Wyld Magnolia
To Be Continued Brass Band
Wyld Magnolia
Relexification (Midnight at Tyler’s)
Nicholas Payton
Afro-Caribbean Mixtape
18th Letter of Silence
Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet
The 21st Century Trad Band
Iko Iko (Bonus Track)
Donald Harrison
Heroes
Move Your Body
Rebirth Brass Band
Move Your Body