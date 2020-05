In this episode of the JAZZIZ Happy Hour, we are joined by Ryan Porter. The trombonist joins us to talk about his first West Coast Get Down live album, entitled Live in Paris at New Morning. It will be released on June 12 via World Galaxy Records. Also, journalist/author Mark Stryker joins us again to share five essential recordings by Jimmy Cobb. The legendary drummer passed away on May 24, aged 91.

