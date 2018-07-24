JAZZIZ Festival Guide: 2018 San Jose Summer Jazz Fest, August 10-12

The 29th Annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest will take place in and around Plaza de César Chavez Park in downtown San José, California, on August 10-12, 2018. The event is produced by San Jose Jazz, a public benefit corporation founded in 1986 that celebrates jazz as a dynamic art through singular programming and innovative educational offerings.

The Festival is recognized as one of the biggest celebrations of Latin music in the United States. It is also a major showcase for jazz, blues, funk, salsa, world and related genres. Over the course of three days, it will feature more than 120 performances on 12 different stages and is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors.

This year's program includes such artists as Kool & the Gang, trumpeter Herb Alpert and vocalist Lani Hall, singer-songwriters Lalah Hathaway and Goapele, trumpeter Theo Croker, saxophonist Vincent Herring, Yissi & Bandacha, pianist-producer Kiefer, Booker T.'s Stax Revue and many more.

In addition, the festival aims to spotlight and promote the global character of jazz through performances by jazz ambassadors from Cuba, Argentina, Spain, Ghana and elsewhere. "Now more than ever, it is important that we spotlight the global character of jazz," says San Jose Jazz Executive Director Brendan Rawson via an official press release. "For 2018, we've already secured artists from many corners of the world, proving that music is a universal language that can bring communities closer together. We're very proud to offer diverse artists a platform to highlight their eclectic art."

For more information, go to https://summerfest.sanjosejazz.org/

