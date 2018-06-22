JAZZIZ Festival Guide: 2018 Rockport Jazz Festival, August 4-12

The annual Rockport Jazz Festival is presented by Rockport Music, the nonprofit organization bringing concerts and cultural events to the stunning, seaside Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Massachusetts. This year, it will take place on August 4-12.

On August 4, the Festival will kick off with Cuban pianist-composer Harold Lopez-Nussa performing his artful blend of jazz, classical and Afro-Latin rhythms including songs from his latest album El Viaje, released in 2016. On August 12, it will close with a concert by the Joe Lovano Classic Quartet, led by the Grammy Award-winning saxophone giant with one foot rooted in classic bebop and the other in innovative modal expression.

Other musicians scheduled to take to the stage of the Shalin Liu Performance Center throughout Festival week include vocalist Kurt Elling, singer-saxophonist-composer Grace Kelly and pianist Monty Alexander. The latter will join the festival this year for the very first time.