JAZZIZ Festival Guide: 2018 Long Beach Jazz Festival, August 10-12

The 2018 Long Beach Jazz Festival will take place on Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach, California, on August 10-12.

This is one of Southern California's longest running festivals and showcases smooth jazz, contemporary jazz and traditional jazz with a splash of Latin jazz and a dash of R&B. The three-day event has been a consistent, upscale and celebrated family-produced jazz festival in the region and is currently under the direction of Kimberly Benoit, President of Rainbow Promotions, LLC.



This year, the Festival is expected to receive over 20,000 attendees over the three days, including music lovers from across the United States and other countries. This year's Main Stage lineup includes guitarist-vocalist Jonathan Butler, bassists Marcus Miller and Stanley Clarke, saxophonist Kirk Whalum and pianist Keiko Matsui, among others.



In addition to the music program, the festival hosts a Jazz, Health & Wellness Pavilion where mind, body and soul will be attended to through featured inspirational and expert wellness speakers and leaders, treatment center, vendors and healthy food sampling stations. The areas of interest that will be promoted at this event include healthcare providers, organic and healthy foods, organic and healthy products, and organic and healthy lifestyle. Click here for more information.