JAZZIZ Festival Guide: 2018 DuPont Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, June 17-24

The DuPont Clifford Brown Jazz Festival - the largest annual multi-day, outdoor, free jazz festival on the East Coast - will celebrate its landmark 30th edition in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 17-24, 2018.

This year’s main stage concerts will be held in Rodney Square on June 20-23, with performances starting at 6 p.m. on the weekdays and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Main stage headliners this year include saxophonist Ernie Watts (June 20), Cuban jazz icon Arturo Sandoval (June 21), singer-songwriter Brian McKnight (June 22), and bass great Marcus Miller (June 23).

Wilmington will kick off Jazz Festival week with “The Best of Jazz Ellington’s Sacred Concerts,” to be held on June 17 at 7 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Sts. Andrew and Matthew at 719 North Shipley Street. This performance will feature a jazz band, soloists, chorus and dancers under the musical direction of David Christopher.

The DuPont Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is an annual tribute to the late jazz trumpeter and Wilmington native Clifford Brown, who was born in 1930 and died in 1956 at the age of 25 in a car accident. Although he left behind only a few years’ recordings, Brown had a considerable influence on later jazz trumpeters, including Sandoval, Donald Byrd, Lee Morgan, Booker Little and Freddie Hubbard.

For more information, go to http://cliffordbrownjazzfest.org/