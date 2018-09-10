JAZZIZ Festival Guide: 2018 Clayton Jazz Festival, september 21-23

The Clayton Jazz Festival celebrates its fifth anniversary in Clayton, New York, on September 21-23, 2018, with a weekend of outstanding jazz events held at the Clayton Opera House, The Frink Park Pavilion and many Clayton Restaurants and businesses. On September 22, the Bernie Williams Collective and the Mark Sganga Jazz Trio will headline the Festival.



The Bernie Williams Collective is led by famed New York Yankees center fielder and guitarist Bernie Williams. Williams fell in love with baseball and music - particularly the sound of flamenco guitar - at roughly the same time, aged eight. Joining him on stage will be trumpeter Don Harris, bassist Dave Anderson, drummer Joel Rosenblatt and pianist Chris Clark.



The Mark Sganga Trio is led by guitarist Mark Sganga, who is the holder of the title of 2009 International Freestyle Guitar Champion. His finger style weaves a rich tapestry of beautiful melody, dynamic rhythm and imaginative improvisation. The trio also features bassist Martin Pizzarelli and drummer Jonathon Peretz.



In addition, the Clayton Jazz Festival announced a concert lineup that includes the Alexandria Bay High School Jazz Band, the Thousand Island High School Vocal Ensemble and Mr. Clifford, a new jazz ensemble that melds vintage sound with a modern twist and features Sam Wegner of the Brighton Beat. Click here for more information.



Featured image provided by the Clayton Jazz Festival.

