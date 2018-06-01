JAZZIZ Festival Guide: 2018 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, June 1-10

The 2018 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival will take place in Burlington, Vermont, Canada, on June 1-10. The festival’s inaugural edition took place in 1984 and was headlined by vocalist Sarah Vaughan and the Modern Jazz Quartet, and its mission is to broaden awareness and appreciation of jazz through quality live performances and regional scope; present educational activities that illuminate the art form for students of all ages and backgrounds; showcase Vermont and regional jazz artists, including students; and create a vital city-wide community that contributes to the national jazz dialogue.

The 10-day celebration of music for all ages features free live shows on four stages in downtown Burlington, headlining shows at the historic Flynn Center for the Performing Arts and the Waterfront Tent, and nightly showcases in restaurants, clubs, and venues all over the city.

This year, the festival includes an all-star lineup and will open with New Orleans’ own famed Preservation Hall Jazz Band, that will take to the stage at the Flynn Center following the kickoff show by the Vermont All State Jazz Ensemble on June 1.

Other headline performances include: Cuban pianist, composer, arranger, and bandleader Chucho Valdés with his Jazz Batá project (June 2); trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjudah, creating on stage what he calls ‘Stretch Music’ - a proud hybrid of styles and approaches, with a strong underlay of grooves (June 3); and Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, the newest project led by the Snarky Puppy organist that features his dynamic and improvisational performances of music ranging from old gospel to Stevie Wonder (June 7).

Also taking to the stage over the course of the 10-day festivities: the Bill Frisell Trio, Leslie Odon Jr., Rhiannon Giddens, Anat Cohen, The Soul Rebels, and Camille Thurman, among others.

For more information, go to https://discoverjazz.com/