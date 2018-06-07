JAZZIZ Exclusive: Madeleine Peyroux “On My Own” song premiere

Singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux’s new song, “On My Own,” will be going to radio tomorrow, June 8. This is the first single from her upcoming album, Anthem, which will be released on August 31 via UMG.

“The rhythm of everyday life propels us through constant change until a moment of epiphany, such as waking up disoriented, the feeling of deja vu, any virtual slap in the face,” says Peyroux about the song. “Suddenly, old ways of thinking are no longer tenable. So we adjust our perspective especially on ourselves, at which point comes the crucial decision to carry on.”

Listen to our exclusive song premiere of “On My Own” via the player below: