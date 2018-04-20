JAZZIZ Exclusive: Listen to Karrin Allyson’s new single, “Shake It Up”

Vocalist and pianist Karrin Allyson will release her new album, Some of That Sunshine, on August 3.

The new album is a collection of thirteen new, original, diverse, groovy, and reflective compositions by Allyson. “These songs are quite varied in style – very Allyson-like, I suppose you could say,” she explains in an official press release. “I’ve always loved to mix things up.”

The first single from the album is titled “Shake It Up,” and you can listen to the exclusive audio premiere of the song in the player below:

“Shake It Up” is a fun track with a hipster vibe and a deeper meaning. Allyson explains that she is “acutely aware of the political scene and its challenges,” and this is one of the songs she penned for the album that is “begging for change.”

Some of That Sunshine sees Allyson team up with recording artist and producer Chris Caswell, who also co-wrote the title track, and play alongside her current working band – pianist Miro Sprague, bassist Jeff Johnson, guitarist Rod Fleeman, and drummer Jerome Jennings. It also features guest appearances by violinist Regina Carter, saxophonist Houston Person, and bassist Lee Sklar.

Allyson will tour throughout 2018 in support of the release. For more information and updated tour dates, go to https://karrin.com/