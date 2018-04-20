Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

January 2018 Cover
December 2017 Cover

Strings Attached Jazz Guitar Series

Matt Micucci Feature April 20, 2018

JAZZIZ Exclusive: Listen to Karrin Allyson’s new single, “Shake It Up”

JAZZIZ Exclusive: Listen to Karrin Allyson's new single, "Shake It Up"

Vocalist and pianist Karrin Allyson will release her new album, Some of That Sunshine, on August 3.

The new album is a collection of thirteen new, original, diverse, groovy, and reflective compositions by Allyson. “These songs are quite varied in style – very Allyson-like, I suppose you could say,” she explains in an official press release. “I’ve always loved to mix things up.”

The first single from the album is titled “Shake It Up,” and you can listen to the exclusive audio premiere of the song in the player below:

“Shake It Up” is a fun track with a hipster vibe and a deeper meaning. Allyson explains that she is “acutely aware of the political scene and its challenges,” and this is one of the songs she penned for the album that is “begging for change.”

Some of That Sunshine sees Allyson team up with recording artist and producer Chris Caswell, who also co-wrote the title track, and play alongside her current working band – pianist Miro Sprague, bassist Jeff Johnson, guitarist Rod Fleeman, and drummer Jerome Jennings. It also features guest appearances by violinist Regina Carter, saxophonist Houston Person, and bassist Lee Sklar.

Allyson will tour throughout 2018 in support of the release. For more information and updated tour dates, go to https://karrin.com/

JAZZIZ Exclusive: Listen to Karrin Allyson's new single, "Shake It Up"

#Karrin Allyson

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Current Spotlights

Jon Stickley Trio announces lineup change
Michael McDonald

New Releases Record Bin

Sarah Partridge - Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian
Tom Harrell - Moving Picture
Bruce Harris - Beginnings
Spike Wilner Trio - Odalisque
Mike Reed’s Flesh & Bone - Flesh & Bone
Hal Galper and the Youngbloods - Live at the Cota Jazz Festival

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×