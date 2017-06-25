JAZZIZ Exclusive: Listen to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s take on a classic Louis Prima song

Contemporary swing revival band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy released their new album Louie, Louie, Louie on Savoy Jazz on June 16.

The album celebrates the legacies of three jazz legends: Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan, and Louis Prima. “We really want people to know about these great men that have so deeply influenced us,” says Big Bad Voodoo Daddy lead vocalist and guitarist Scotty Morris, “and perhaps help spark a new creative interest in them and their music.”

Listen to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s take on the classic Louis Prima song “Five Months, Two Weeks, Two Days” below:

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy consists of their original line-up: lead vocalist and guitarist Morris; drummer Kurt Sodergren; bassist and vocalist Dirk Shumaker; saxophonist and vocalist Andy Rowley; trumpeter Glen “The Kid” Marhevka; saxophonist and clarinetist Karl Hunter; and pianist and arranger Joshua Levy. In addition to the release of Louie, Louie, Louie, a Big Voodoo Daddy U.S. tour will kick off in June 2017.

For more information, go to http://www.bbvd.com/