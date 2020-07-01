JAZZIZ Essentials: Was Louis Armstrong Born on the 4th of July? (VIDEO)

JAZZIZ Essential is a weekly series of videos exploring stories about songs, artists and events that gave rise to jazz. In this episode, we take a look at some “mysteries” surrounding the birth of one of jazz music’s greatest artists: Louis Armstrong. In particular, we will focus on the mystery of his date of birth.

Pops, in fact, celebrated his birthday on the 4th of July. But was he really born on this date? In this video, we will also address such other misconceptions as the name of the street where he was born and the right pronunciation of his first name.

