JAZZIZ Essentials: Thelonious Monk on the 1964 Cover of TIME (VIDEO)

JAZZIZ Essentials is a series of videos that explore the stories of songs, artists and events that gave rise to jazz. In this episode, we take a look at piano great Thelonious Monk and the significance of his appearance on the February 1964 cover of TIME Magazine.

Monk was an original artist who for many years and despite his genius failed to reach the level of popularity of many of his contemporaries. His TIME Magazine cover marked a culmination of his rise in popularity and the materialization of his mainstream success, which he was able to achieve without having to betray his own artistic integrity.

