JAZZIZ Essentials: The 1956 Lennie Tristano Controversy (VIDEO)

JAZZIZ Essentials is a series that explores the stories of songs, artists and events that gave rise to jazz. In this episode, we talk about the controversy sparked by pianist Lennie Tristano and his self-titled album, which was released in 1956.

The album featured innovative recording techniques that sparked much debate. While these techniques were instantly recognized for blurring the line between improvisation and composition, they also raised issues around autonomy and authenticity.

