JAZZIZ Essentials: Dizzy Gillespie for President! (VIDEO)

Welcome to JAZZIZ Essentials, a video series exploring the musicians, albums, songs, and events that gave rise to jazz.

In this video, Online Editor Matt Micucci offers insight into the fascinating story of the time trumpet legend Dizzy Gillespie ran for president in 1964 – one of the most iconic moments in jazz history, which helped raise awareness, gain support and raise money for the cause of the Civil Rights Movement four decades before the U.S. would elect its first African American president.

