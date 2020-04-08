JAZZIZ Essentials: A Short History of… “The Girl from Ipanema” (VIDEO)

Welcome to JAZZIZ Essentials, a video series exploring the musicians, albums, songs, and events that gave rise to jazz.

In this video, Online Editor Matt Micucci the fascinating story of one of the most famous Brazilian songs of all time and, according to many sources, the second-most recorded song in history: “The Girl from Ipanema.” The song was originally written in 1962 by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Portuguese lyrics by Vinícius de Moraes, and became a hit single for the best-selling record Getz/Gilberto from 1964, kickstarting the career of vocalist Astrud Gilberto.

