JAZZIZ Essentials: A Short History of “Moonlight Serenade” (VIDEO)

Welcome to JAZZIZ Essentials, a video series exploring the musicians, albums, songs and events that gave rise to jazz.

In this episode of the series, we take a look at one of the most famous songs of the period commonly referred to as the Swing Era: “Moonlight Serenade.” The song was composed by Glenn Miller and it is widely recognized as one of the most famous American hits of the World War II era.

The Swing Era was a time of big bands, led by such figures as Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Fats Waller and many others. Each of these bands strived to have a unique and distinctive style. The Glenn Miller Orchestra had one of the most recognizable styles of these bands – one that seems inextricably linked with a specific period in American history and American culture.

