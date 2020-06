JAZZIZ Essentials is a series that explores the stories of songs, artists and events that gave rise to jazz. In this episode, we talk about John Coltrane’s “Alabama.” This Civil Rights Movement elegy was originally recorded in 1963. It was written by Coltrane in response to the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, a tragic event that occurred that year, and based on a eulogy by Dr. Martin Luther King.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.