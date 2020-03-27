JAZZIZ Essentials: A Short History of “Easy Living” (VIDEO)

Welcome to JAZZIZ Essentials, a video series exploring the musicians, albums, songs, and events that gave rise to jazz.

In this video, Online Editor Matt Micucci offers insight into the fascinating story of “Easy Living,” a 1937 composition by Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin that would achieve jazz immortality through covers by Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughan, Bill Evans, Clifford Brown and many more – but will arguably mostly be forever associated with Lady Day herself, Billie Holiday.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.