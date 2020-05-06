JAZZIZ Essentials: A Short History of… “Ain’t Misbehavin'” (VIDEO)

Welcome to JAZZIZ Essentials, a video series where we explore the artists, songs and events that gave rise to jazz.

In this episode, JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci talks about the jazz standard “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” which was originally written in 1929 for the revue Connie’s Hot Chocolates, which moved to Broadway shortly after premiering at the iconic Harlem venue, Connie’s Inn. The song was co-written by the great Fats Waller and is tied to the legend of Louis Armstrong.

